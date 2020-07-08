The Sims Spark'd is a new show that seeks to redefine the reality competition

The Sims is getting its very own reality competition show called The Sims Spark'd. The series is presented by ELeague and will debut on TBS and Buzzfeed Multiplayer on Friday, July 17 at 11pm ET/PT. Check out the trailer above.

Spark'd uses The Sims to showcase the voices of the The Sims community - top Sims players will have to work against the clock to earn the title of "world's most creative storyteller" and win $100,000. If you're watching from home and feeling left out, you can compete in special challenges for a chance to be on The Sims Spark'd yourself.

“Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That’s what makes it so special,” said Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise. “That’s also why this show is so exciting. We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

Based on the trailer, it's clear that I'll need to have tissues at the ready, as contestants will create characters, build houses, and tell compelling stories sure to tug on heartstrings. The Sims Spark'd judges include Buzzfeed Multiplayer YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche, singer-songwriter who has performed in Simlish for the game, Tayla Parx, and Maxis game developer Dave Miotke. American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen hosts and contestants include iconic Sims YouTube personalities like Plumbella, Doctor Ashley, and Xmiramira.

The Sims Spark'd is a unique take on the reality TV show competition model - and here I thought it had reached its logical conclusion with shows like Nailed It or Love is Blind. The Sims community is full of diversity and creativity, and Spark'd will certainly be a testament to its vibrancy. I can't wait to watch it.