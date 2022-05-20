The Sims 4 reveals Little Campers and Moonlight Chic kits

The Sims 4 is getting two new kits: Little Campers and Moonlight Chic.

EA has unveiled two new Sims 4 kits that will add more fun and fashion to the lives of your virtual family. Kits are a new type of bite-sized DLC that offer lots of themed content at a low price. There have been quite a number of these mini collections released so far, including Country Kitchen, Blooming Rooms and Throwback Fit, and now the Moonlight Chic and Little Campers kits are being added to the mix.

Calling all night owls 🦉Whether out on the town💃or enjoying time in your backyard⛺️ spend the night under the stars with the new The Sims 4 #MoonlightChicKit or The Sims 4 #LittleCampersKit! 😎 pic.twitter.com/PHodTSdDpYMay 19, 2022 See more

The Moonlight Chic Kit includes snazzy shirts and sleek dresses to ensure that your Sims are always bang on trend. According to EA, these sophisticated sets are inspired by the Parisian creator, Paola Locatelli.

But if glitz and glamour isn’t your Sims thing, The Little Campers Kit lets them build their backyards “for a night of creative family fun”. The set will offer everything you need for an entertaining evening in the garden, including blanket forts, outdoor projectors and DIY toys.

Both kits will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Mac on May 26. No price was announced, but the kits already available are priced at $4.99 / £4.99.

Maxis recently revealed that customizable pronouns are coming to The Sims 4. We don’t yet know when, but a revamp of the official website suggests The Sims 4 pronouns update could be launching very soon.

