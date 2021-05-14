The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Platinum trophy can be attained "in one playthrough"

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will make it easy to obtain the game's platinum trophy when it launches on PS5 next month.

Speaking with IGN India , game director Mike Daly explained that players won't need to replay the game multiple times to score the top achievement, saying that "our trophy design for this game is again, pretty permissive. You can achieve [the platinum] in one playthrough, though you need to be pretty thorough in how you approach the game. So if you've explored the nooks and crannies, if you've engaged with the upgrade systems, then you can get it without an inordinate amount of time invested.

Daly does acknowledge that "this sort of breaks with some of the games of the distant past where we always wanted some crazy stretch trophy that had you doing a bunch of work," but that "if you are the type of player who just really embraces the game and loves it, we are going to make it possible to get the Platinum without wasting your time."

Those players who are looking for more of a challenge will be able to turn to the helpfully-titled Challenge mode, which offers something of a New Game Plus experience, but with "a much steeper progression curve over the course of the game." Daly also says that the hardest difficulty settings will be perfect for those looking to experience the heights of the game's skill ceiling.

While Daly references the trickier trophies Insomniac used to include, the studio seems to have changed its tack recently. Its last game, 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, also allowed players to acquire the Platinum within a single playthrough.

