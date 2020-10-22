The PS5 has found its way into the hands of another celebrity ahead of launch

Another celebrity has managed to bag a PS5 before launch, and this time it's Bayern Munich soccer star Robert Lewandowski.

Or, he's got a DualSense controller, at the very least. Below, you can see Lewandowski posing with the DualSense controller for his Instagram page. I'd love to know what he's playing, but the soccer star isn't giving that away just yet.

This 5eason game has no limits🤪😎 #PS5 Robert Lewandowski A photo posted by @_rl9 on Oct 22, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

This isn't the only time a PS5 has found its way into the hands of a celebrity ahead of its launch next month. Back in September, rapper Travis Scott posted the photo seen just below to his Instagram account, showing that he'd managed to snag a PS5 well ahead of launch.

I will be playing until the sun up flame A photo posted by @travisscott on Sep 25, 2020 at 7:28pm PDT

I'm certainly not jealous of Lewandowski and Scott, no sir. I do have to wonder what games the pair are playing on their respective consoles at the moment, and whether they keep on getting matched up against one another in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and FIFA 21.

Speaking of games, I doubt either of the superstars have got their hands on the PS5 launch games just yet. Launching next month alongside the next-gen console are Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Destruction All-Stars, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Astro’s Playroom, Godfall, Bugsnax, and Dirt 5. As an aside, I’d love to see Travis Scott playing Bugsnax for the first time.

There's now less than a month until Sony's next-gen console is available to the public. The PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, and a week later on November 19 for the UK and Europe.

