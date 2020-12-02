The Mandalorian beaten to top streaming spot by surprise Netflix show

New streaming figures are in – and they might come as a surprise. As The Mandalorian season 2 continues, discussions have sprung up around the new instalment – including speculation over that Grand Admiral Thrawn namedrop and which Jedi baby Grogu could contact from Tython. Despite the theorising, a new Netflix show has claimed the top spot instead, with The Mandalorian coming third in the Nielsen rankings, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was the most-watched streaming show for the week of October 26, 2020. Across that week, about one billion minutes of The Mandalorian were watched (including season 1), and The Queen’s Gambit rose from tenth the previous week to number one, clocking in at 1.85 billion minutes watched. In fact, The Queen’s Gambit has become Netflix’s biggest scripted limited series ever. The full Nielsen top 10, alongside minutes watched, is here:

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) – 1.85 billion minutes viewed

The Office (Netflix) – 1.05 billion

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) – 1.03 billion

Schitt's Creek (Netflix) – 963 million

Holidate (Netflix) – 654 million

Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) – 624 million

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 620 million

NCIS (Netflix) – 552 million

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix) – 535 million

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 530 million

Everything else in the top 10, bar Holidate on Netflix, is an old release. The Office grabbed the second spot, which isn’t much of a shock as it will soon be leaving the streamer, so it makes sense if people are marathoning the series while they still can.

The figures do come with some caveats, however – Nielsen only take into account audiences in the US, and, according to THR, streamers say their way of measuring figures doesn’t properly record viewing habits on devices other than TVs.

