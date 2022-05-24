The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take us to Middle-earth this September

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is officially due to release on September 1, 2022, Daedalic Entertainment has announced.

The upcoming adventure is set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in September, with the Nintendo Switch version "planned for later this year." A physical edition for consoles will also be available alongside the digital release.

The September date comes after Daedalic recently confirmed it was still on track to release this Fall . Confirmation came alongside a recent hands-off preview, which gave us a look at Gollum venturing through Cirith Ungol in Mordor and the Elven realm known as Mirkwood. We've already seen Tolkien's well-known fictional character in action with a look at his climbing abilities and stealthy skills in the depths of Barad-dûr tower.

As Daedelic's take on the infamous figure, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to give us a different perspective on Middle-earth. Telling the story of Gollum's experiences in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring, we follow him as he heads out on a dangerous journey across various locations in the classic fictional setting. By climbing, sneaking past enemies, and using his cunning, Gollum already has an established skillset he's gained over 500 years that we'll be putting to use later this year.

As Deadelic put it during the preview event, we'll be playing as the "protagonist and the antagonist at the same time" as we deal with his Gollum side and his Hobbit-self Smeagol. The two facets of his personality will come into play "when it comes to making important decisions", with the choice of which side we give into in each given scenario. Other familiar faces from The Lord of the Rings will also be popping up along the way, with the likes of Gandalf and the elven king Thranduil.

It'll be exciting to find out if we see or learn more about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum when E3 2022 kicks off in earnest.