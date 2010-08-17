The Last Seven review

Remember the first moments of 28 Days Later?



You will if you watch this Lost-style head-scratcher, which begins with its seven protagonists wandering through a spookily deserted London.



What unites Tamer Hassan’s gun-toting soldier, John Mawson’s drunken politician and the rest of this suspicious ensemble?



Nothing very interesting alas, for all the fleeting flashbacks and Danny Dyer’s cameo as the blindfolded predator stalking them one by one.



Director Imran Naqvi evokes the requisite air of dread but is let down by an ending that neither surprises nor satisfies.

