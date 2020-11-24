The Last of Us Part 2 takes the trophy for Best Visual Design at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Last of Us 2 has been awarded the Best Visual Design trophy at Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Put to a public vote, Naughty Dog's sequel is your winner of this year's best visual design award, beating out a host of other fantastic nominees. With some tough competition this year, the amazing lineup of games in a variety of different genres all pack some truly impressive visuals. From the realistic planes of Microsoft Flight Simulator to add the immersive experience, to the striking artwork of Hades that has its own distinctive flare, players have been treated to a veritable feast for the eyes in imaginative virtual works.

You can see the full list of nominees below:

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2 (winner)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part's attention to detail is staggering. Since the game launched, we've seen all manner of ways Naughty Dog brought the return of Ellie and Joel to life. Using cutting-edge facial animation technology to capture the performances of its cast, each character is incredibly life-like, allowing players to pick up every subtle expression. The studio even used motion capture technology on real horses to capture the look and movements of the animal. With intricate animations, rich environments, and immersive cutscenes, The Last of Us 2 really shows just how innovative and advanced game design can be, and it really is a sight to behold.

Congratulations to Naughty Dog for winning this award, and to all of the other incredible nominees who made the shortlist.