The Last of Us Part 2 reaction gifs are the perfect way to celebrate the game's release

The Last of Us Part 2 has officially released on PS4 and to celebrate, Naughty Dog has treated the internet to some truly brilliant recreations of reaction gifs featuring Ellie and Joel.

Creative director Neil Druckmann posted this recreation of the classic Salt Bae meme that first went viral back in 2017. There's something so great about the way the chef sprinkles salt onto the food in the most extra and confident way to really say, "yeah, I made this." Well, The Last of Us 2 is out in the wild, and as Druckmann says, "this baby's all cooked" for you to tuck into. Joel really nails it, shades and all.

This baby's all cooked. #TheLastOfUsPartII is live worldwide! Endure & Survive, y'all! pic.twitter.com/tTZ4YSC6EIJune 19, 2020

And who hasn't used the classic excited reaction gif from Seinfeld when someone really gets your hype levels going. Naughty Dog posted this recreation featuring Jesse, Ellie, and Dina to represent how everyone at the studio feels on launch day. I'm sure everyone eagerly waiting to dive into the game feels much the same way.

Everyone at the studio right now. #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/TR7LspfPEXJune 19, 2020

Finally, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells posted this excellent reaction gif taken from Parks and Recreation, featuring Joel in place of Andy looking beyond happy that The Last of Us 2 is officially out. As our very own Leon Hurley pointed out, the gif even features the bird model in the original. It's just too good.

It's official! #TheLastofUsPartII is live worldwide! pic.twitter.com/YH4Bn5a2CgJune 19, 2020

This isn't the first time we've seen some stellar reaction gifs that will continue to circulate on the internet for a long time to come. Sony Santa Monica made a string of humorously accurate recreations of much-used reactions gifs with a God of War makeover after the game released. Featuring Freya, Kratos, Atreus, and even a Tatzelwurm in place of a cat, they truly are the gift that keeps on giving.

