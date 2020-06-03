The Last of Us 2 TV commercial shows off Ellie's singing voice

A new The Last of Us 2 TV commercial might make you tear up and will definitely make you hum along. You can catch the full version here.

The 30-second version of the commercial shows Ellie playing the guitar and singing in a tender moment with Dina, interspersed with moments of Ellie fleeing from survivors and the infected, before springing an ambush of her own. It uses CGI rather than in-game footage, so you probably aren't getting any specific scene spoilers - it's more of a mood piece. And the mood here is wistful, angry, and sad - pretty much par for the course for what we've seen from The Last of Us 2 so far.

The song that Ellie's playing is True Faith by New Order . The original is a new wave staple, while Ellie's post-apocalyptic MTV Unplugged version is a bit more downtempo. You've got to hand it to Sony's marketing team here - the "game trailer playing a somber cover of a well-known pop song" is extremely well trodden territory at this point, but I think this might be the first time it's the actual protagonist singing it?

The Last of Us 2 is still set to arrive on June 19. Though it may be emotionally difficult to play, Naughty Dog is making sure it will be the studio's most accessible game yet , with about 60 settings that range from an adjustable UI, a magnifying tool, and a high-contrast filter that makes enemies and allies pop out against the scenery.