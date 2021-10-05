The Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Kingdom Hearts series is heading to Nintendo Switch in the form of cloud versions of all ten main series games.

Following the announcement of Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , Nintendo and Square Enix have also announced that all of the Kingdom Hearts games (minus Melody of Memory) are making their way to Nintendo Switch.

There’s no official release date for these cloud versions just yet, but when they do release, this will be the first time the mainline Kingdom Hearts series will be released on Nintendo Switch. Square Enix did previously release the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on Switch, but the likes of Kingdom Hearts 1, 2, and 3 have yet to make their way onto a Nintendo console.

The #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch as cloud versions!- KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version- KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind Cloud Version pic.twitter.com/ksKjd5jqhzOctober 5, 2021 See more

The Kingdom Hearts cloud collection is made up of:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMix - the first Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, and a cinematic version of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

- the first Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, and a cinematic version of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix - The second Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix, and a cinematic version of Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded

- The second Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix, and a cinematic version of Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, and a cinematic retelling of the events of Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover

- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, and a cinematic retelling of the events of Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover Kingdom Hearts 3 - The third mainline installment of the Kingdom Hearts series and its DLC Kingdom Hearts Re:Mind

If Sora and Kingdom Hearts is completely new to you, here’s a very condensed version of what the series is all about. The JRPG was originally released in 2002 on the PS2 and spawned several sequels and remasters over the following 17 years, with the last mainline release being Kingdom Hearts 3 in 2019.

The series centers around Sora and his friends (primarily Disney’s Donald and Goofy) as they visit various Disney-themed worlds helping out pretty much every Disney, Pixar, and Final Fantasy character they encounter. The trio face off with some form of evil entity, dependent on the game, which is usually being orchestrated by the master of darkness himself, Xehanort.