Animator Sylvain Chomet’s long-overdue follow-up to 2003’s Belleville Rendez-Vous is another inimitable labour of love: gentle, nostalgic and beguiling.
It’s the tale of a Parisian music-hall conjurer who seeks work in Scotland, where he takes a wide-eyed waitress under his wing.
Based on an unproduced script by Jacques Tati, its hand-drawn loveliness conveys deep sadness alongside all the delicate humour.
The overall effect is a little precious; but like his protagonist, Chomet proves that old-fashioned pleasures still have a place in the modern world.
The Illusionist review
Another nostalgic and whimsical animation from Sylvain Chomet
