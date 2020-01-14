The Forest cheats: PC and PS4 codes and commands to make staying alive easier

The Forest cheats provide a variety of codes and commands to change the game on PS4 or PC. Whether you want all the items, brighter caves, or creative mode you can trigger it on command. Even if, for one reason or another, you just want to exterminate all the enemies, you can.

Thanks to the developers, we don’t have to install any mods or external programs, all of these codes are built in to the game. We’ve compiled a list of (in our opinion) the most important and useful ones.

How to use The Forest cheats on PS4 and PC

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

These are more game mode modifiers than full on cheats, but can make life easier (as well as harder). To activate these on PC, just type in the command on the main menu and you're done, no need to hit enter or anything. You can do the same on PS4 as well if you plug in a USB keyboard but it seems more like a legacy PC thing than actual feature - so don't be surprised if they're patched out at any time without warning.

When you input the codes, you won’t get any notifications or confirmations, they’ll just work. You also might not be able to change some of these after you’ve typed in the code without starting a new game.

Here are the codes you can enter:

ironforest - Buildings are indestructible, type code again to disable.

- Buildings are indestructible, type code again to disable. meatmode - Disables all cheats.

- Disables all cheats. rawmeatmode - Permadeath. If you die, wave goodbye to your save file.

- Permadeath. If you die, wave goodbye to your save file. regrowmode - 10% of fallen trees regrow while you sleep (provided the stump is still there).

- 10% of fallen trees regrow while you sleep (provided the stump is still there). veganmode - Enemies only appear in caves.

- Enemies only appear in caves. vegetarianmode - Enemies only appear at night.

- Enemies only appear at night. woodpaste - Undoes all holes made by the hole cutter and crane.

How to use The Forest console commands on PC

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The following commands only work on PC and can change a lot more of the game. To start with, type in developermodeon at the main menu screen. There won’t be any notification or anything but you can press F1 to see if it’s working as it should bring up a box in the left corner where you can type in the codes.

I would err on the side of caution from this point on. Some of these console commands could heavily affect your save file. So if you don’t want anything too bonkers to happen or run your run, steer clear. If you feel comfortable heading onward, here’s how to activate console commands.

Press Z to toggle the console, F1 to turn it on or off.

Press X or ~ to display the console log and status, F2 or ~ to turn it on or off.

Precc C to display stats, F3 to turn it on or off.

Use the up and down arrow keys after pressing Z to cycle through previous commands.

Use the left and right arrow keys to make changes to commands.



After you’ve typed a command from the list below, press enter to activate it.

The best console commands for The Forest on PC

This is a list of the most popular commands that you’ll likely find useful initially, although you can find more from the wiki . Just press F1 after activating developer mode from the main menu, as per our instructions above, type in the commands, then hit enter.

buildermode on / buildermode off

This turns on buildhack and god mode. Turns off survival mode, enemies, and adds all items.

cavelight on / cavelight off

Pretty self-explanatory, it make caves brighter.

faststart on / faststart off

Skips the plane crash cutscenes.

godmode on / godmode off

Take no damage. Unlimited stamina, fullness, water… You get the idea, you’re invincible.

buildhack on / buildhack off

Creative mode, basically. Unlimited resources and quick building.

cancelallghosts

Removes all blueprints. It can be loud if you’ve got loads so lower your volume.

buildallghosts

Build every blueprint that you’ve placed down, can also get very loud depending on how many you’ve placed.

addallitems

Use to add all items apart from story items.

addallstoryitems

Fills in the gaps and adds all the story items as well.

itemhack on / itemhack off

Unlimited items, however, you must have the item to begin with.

survival on / survival off

No need to eat / drink etc.

save

Saves the game. No matter where, when, why…

speedyrun on / speedyrun off

Super fast sprinting. Can be buggy though and you can get some serious air sometimes so try not to die.

invisible on / invisible off

Allows you to walk/run underwater but it doesn’t wash you anymore. Rain still does though.

killallenemies

Does exactly what it says on the box, careful though, they will respawn.

enemies on / enemies off

Disables or enables cannibals and mutants.

additem 77

Live rabbit, put it in a rabbit cage for safe keeping.

forcerain heavy

Forces heavy rain, fill up those water collectors!

forcerain sunny

Tired of bad weather? Force the sun out.

cutdowntrees 10

Cuts down 10 trees, you can change the number.

cutdowntrees 100%

100% will cut down all the trees,you can change the percentage.

cutgrass 10

Cuts grass in a ten radius around the player. Will be laggy if too large size radius is chosen.

And that’s it, the most popular and useful commands on The Forest.

By Fin Jupp