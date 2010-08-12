The Evolution of Sandra Bullock

Released under the name Two If by Sea in the US, this romcom saw Sandra pair up with comedian-turned-leading man Denis Leary (he also had a hand in the screenplay).



Frank (Leary) is a small-time thief, who is looking to put an end to his criminal ways with the elusive 'one last job', when he unknowingly steals an extremely valuable painting. There's not a great deal that's particularly new here, though the sparky chemistry between Bullock and Leary keeps the film watchable.



Hollywood's Sweetheart? She had the charm but lacked the audience here.