The Evolution of Leonardo DiCaprio

Well, you probably know the effect James Cameron's epic had on Leo's career. The biggest movie ever (right up until Cameron returned with Avatar ), it wasn't only Jam-Cam who was king of the world after this.

Despite Titanic's numerous flaws, it's a harsh critic who can watch it without misting up at some of the tender moments or being gobsmacked at the visual spectacle of Cameron's creation.



Does he die? Probably his most famous movie demise, as he freezes and gets plonked into ocean, after letting his beloved float on a hunk of wood.