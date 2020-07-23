The Boys season 2 release date, new trailer, short film, and more

Well, well, well. The Boys are back for season 2! The Amazon Prime superhero series has to try and top everything from ass bombs to dolphin deaths soundtracked to Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” – and early signs are good. This is looking bleedin’ diabolical.

The Boys season 2 sees Billy Butcher and rest of his ragtag group on the run, the Seven welcoming an electric new Supe, and we’re even getting a short film this time around too. Don't forget the blood, too. Lots and lots of blood. Phew.

In fact, there’s so much to take in that we’ve had to sit down and comb through every interview quote, every piece of footage, trailer, and teaser to bring you the definitive guide to The Boys season 2. It’s all here: news of a unique release schedule, all eight episode titles, the full cast list, and the first three minutes of the second season are all waiting for you down below.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All eyes on Comic-Con 2020. Today's panel is likely to feature much of the major players from The Boys season 2, so it's bound to be utterly unmissable. That goes down at 3pm PT/11pm BST and you can find out how to tune in with our guide on how to watch Comic-Con from home this year.

What can we expect? New footage is, you'd imagine, a guarantee, plus we're almost certain to see much of the cast share a little about what's in store for their characters come September.

The Boys season 2 release date is September 4, which is a little later than expected perhaps. Showrunner/creator Eric Kripke revealed as much during The Boys' recent announcement stream, but there's a catch.

Whereas the first season dropped all eight episodes at once, only the first three (of eight) episodes will be released on September 4. From thereon, it's weekly. This is what it means for your viewing schedule:

Episodes 1-3: September 4, 2020

Episode 4: September 11, 2020

Episode 5: September 18, 2020

Episode 6: September 25, 2020

Episode 7: October 2, 2020

Episode 8 (finale): October 9, 2020

Watch the new trailer for The Boys season 2

There's a new trailer for The Boys season 2 and, if you were uncertain that it would be as brutal as last year, you can rest easy knowing that this is looking like everything we could have wanted from a new season: more blood, more gore, and The Boys on the run.

Yep, those opposed to mega-corp Vought are now fugitives, with Billy Butcher going MIA entirely. We'll find out what happened to Karl Urban's lovably sweary Brit in an upcoming short film, though the new trailer also teases some other goings-on, not least of all Homelander's unique "bonding" time with his son. Tat features him, uhh, throwing Homelander Jr. off a building. It's presumably to test his powers, but who knows with this guy? Even worse: his love of breastmilk is still present. So, maybe forget about ordering shakes for a while?

The Boys season 2 opening scene is now available to watch online

If you missed Friday's livestream, here are the first three minutes of Season 2. Get fucking ready! #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/aPn1JJkdYCJune 29, 2020

The Boys “F*ckin’ Reunited” stream involving the entire cast not only came bundled with a release date announcement, but also the first three minutes of The Boys season 2 if you just can't wait 'til September.

Soundtracked by The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” the sneak peek details a meeting with Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito, who also appeared briefly in season 1 and will have a larger role this time around) and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver).

Elsewhere, Black Noir is shown violently dealing with Naqib, one of the terrorist Supes that sprung up at the tail-end of the first season. You can watch it now above over and over, a perfect way to whet the appetite before September. Speaking of which...

The Boys season 2 episode titles have seemingly been revealed

The Writers Guild of America West website has seemingly revealed what appears to be the first confirmation of all eight episode titles for The Boys season 2. Here they are, in alphabetical order. Bonus points for the Italian Job reference.

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

Nothing Like It In The World

Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men

Proper Preparation and Planning

The Big Ride

The Bloody Doors Off

We Gotta Go Now

What I Know

The Boys season 2 cast remains mostly the same - with a few key additions

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 2 cast is the same at its core, but there are a few newcomers to take note of.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) are all returning.

The Seven also remains intact: Erin Moriarty (Starlight), the terrifying Anthony Starr (Homelander), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McGelliot) will be back and potentially form part of Vought’s fightback against Billy’s crew. Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) will also be up and running for season 2.

It’s Black Noir, though, who we should keep an eye on. The mysterious masked member of The Seven, played by Nathan Mitchell, is confirmed to appear in season 2 – but will play a much larger role. Karl Urban recently said he will feature in some “diabolical action,” while Anthony Starr says Black Noir is a “fucking force” in the upcoming episodes.

Two faces who appeared in The Boys season 1 should be part of the regulars in the season 2 cast. Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, who made a brief cameo in the season 1 finale, will be returning as Vought supremo Mr. Edgar. “He will be a really important character in season 2,” series creator Eric Kripke told EW. He’ll be featuring in “four to five episodes.” It's a big year for Esposito, as he's set to be glowering his way through Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian season 2. But he could be at his menacing best here.

Plus, there's a new superhero in town. As revealed by Kripke, The Boys season 2 will feature a fresh character in the form of Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, who is "on par or worse than Homelander," according to Cash.

Cash also said Stormfront "matches" Homelander, though her comic book counterpart is a nasty Nazi. Judging by the rest of Vought's super-powered stable, she's probably not going to play nice, either. The first footage of her character was revealed on Twitter, and she's certainly able to stand toe-to-toe with Homelander judging by their brief face-off, as well as being a whizz at social media. That'll get her in Vought's good books.

More fresh talent is also inbound. According to Deadline, Goran Visnijc will play "Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church," and Claudia Domit is Victoria Neuman, a "young wunderkind congresswoman"

Patton Oswalt has also been confirmed. He's in a "#SecretRole". Eric Kripke has even hashtagged it, so you know it's a big deal. Jim Beaver will also reprise his role as Secretary of Defense Robert Singer.

Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was AMAZING! #TheBoysTV #Season2 #SecretRole@TheBoysTV #TheBoys @PrimeVideo #SPNFamiIy pic.twitter.com/y47quxLCgROctober 17, 2019

Elsewhere, Shantel VanStanten, who plays Becca Butcher in the show, should also have a much larger role to play after The Boys season 1 ending rug-pull revealed that she has been raising Homelander’s child – not dead or missing like Billy had believed – for the past eight years.

It’s unlikely, however, that Elizabeth Shue will return as Madelyn Stilwell. Having laser holes for eyes will do that to you – though never say never in the world of supes and Compound V.

Kripke is looking beyond The Boys season 2, though. He recently gave Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan an informal job offer with an unknown role in season 3. Could we see those seeds being sown this year?

The Boys season 2 story: "No one is ready"

(Image credit: Amazon)

Much of The Boys season 2 story will invariably deal with the aftermath of Homelander’s grand reveal, as well as charting the escape of Hughie, Frenchie, The Female, and Mother’s Milk now that they’re on the FBI hitlist. Kripke, though, has also offered up a slightly more light-hearted tease of what’s to come, including an appearance by producer Seth Rogen.

“In season 2, we’re filming a movie within a [show] called Dawn of the Seven,” Kripke explained to EW, “We’re all talking about wouldn’t it be great if Seth was one of the main characters of that movie [if] he was like the Agent Coulson of the group? If his schedule is clear, we’ll do that.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the show, has teased even bigger stakes this time around. "No one is ready," he tells ComicBook.com. "It's just absolutely bonkers. I'll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we've topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say 'What the hell?' I've done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won't do them again since."

Quaid also echoed that hype in another interview. “We have gone so much further,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future."

At CCXP, Anthony Starr (who plays Homelander) also revealed what we can expect from his character (via Collider): "It's a very internal journey. It gets really fucking weird, and I can't tell you what, but I've done some of the weirdest things I've ever done." Let's hope it doesn't involve milk...

Karen Fukuhara (The Female) adds: [Show creator Eric Kripke] wants it to be big, more action, bigger sets, all of that. But he wanted every character to dive into their past. It just digs deeper."

This was backed up by a recent appearance from much of the cast at the C2E2, where Urban said that "you're going to love season two" (via ComicBook.com) and that Billy Butcher's dog, Terror, will also make an appearance.

Watch the first The Boys season 2 trailer now

The Boys season 2 trailer is here nice and early. That can only be a good thing. Featuring buckets of blood, the moments immediately after The Boys season 1 ending, and plenty of OMG moments, you're unlikely to see a better trailer all year. There are so many heart-stopping moments, that it can be difficult to keep up.

But here's what we've gleaned from the trailer: Homeland Jr. is there alongside his dad. That spells trouble for Billy Butcher, who appears to have escaped his missing wife's new home. Black Noir also appears to be getting more involved this season, while Starlight is getting roughed up by Homelander in another scene. Something tells me she isn't out of Vought's clutches just yet.

The Boys season 2 images are here: Billy Butcher, blood, and middle fingers

(Image credit: Amazon)

A handful of stills from The Boys season 2 have been released – and they’re not for the squeamish.

The first was shown off by Eric Kripke on his personal Twitter account. As you can see below, he’s standing alongside The Female, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk, all covered in blood, plus a suspiciously clean Frenchie. They’re all giving us the middle finger too. Cute.

A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks. If you haven't seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on @PrimeVideo @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #SPN #SPNFamily #Timeless pic.twitter.com/3z29mVBfNlAugust 10, 2019

Karl Urban has also posted an image to social media, essentially confirming he isn’t dead (yet) despite being in Homelander’s sights come season 1’s end. He’s well and truly Butchered, according to the caption, and is sporting a nasty bloodied head. Let’s hope the show’s return mirrors these images and doesn’t skimp on the red stuff.

Totally Butcherd that one 😜! Up to our old tricks Shooting season 2 of @theboystv Karl Urban A photo posted by @karlurban on Aug 15, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

Finally, there's The Female looking ponderous with Urban's Billy Butcher. The character, played by Karen Fukuhara, should have a more extended role next time around.

💥💥💥We Cooking up some Diabolical sh*t y’all for season 2 of @theboystv 😈 Karl Urban A photo posted by @karlurban on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

The Boys season 2 premiere is "better than I ever could've hoped it would be," says Seth Rogen

(Image credit: Amazon)

Two of the show’s main producers have already watched an early cut of the season 2 premiere and shared their thoughts.

“We just watched the first episode of the second season this week.,” producer Seth Rogen said in a recent interview with Collider. “It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Fellow producer Evan Goldberg likewise said: “Immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing.” Rogen added: “They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues.”

The Boys season 2 episode count has been confirmed

(Image credit: Amazon)

Episode counts are a funny thing. Overshoot it and you can end up with a bloated, flabby season – a common complaint about Netflix’s Marvel output. With The Boys season 1 being such a roaring success with its eight-episode run, it may have been tempting for Amazon to ask for more episodes for season 2. That’s not the case. Kripke told Collider’s Steven Weintraub that season 2 will also be eight episodes.