"That ending. Oof." – Read the best reactions from the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

Did the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere live up to its lofty expectations?

Game of Thrones season 8
Oh boy. Game of Thrones season 8 is back. Not only does the episode have its fair share of betrayals-in-the-making, bloodshed and, yes, boobs, but it’s also stoked the meme fires once again. We may not know who will sit on the Iron Throne come the end of Game of Thrones season 8, but one thing is certain: Twitter. Is. Undefeated. 

If you’ve already seen the episode and want to go North of the Twitter wall to see what the freefolk are saying out there, then scroll on down below to see a round-up of the best Game of Thrones season 8 reactions. Including that bit, that bit, and, of course, elephants. Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 follow.

A welcome return?

We’ve been waiting nearly 600 days and (long) nights for this moment. But we were finally allowed to settle in and watch the first of the final six Game of Thrones season 8 episodes last night. For many, it didn’t disappoint, even if there were a few naysayers.

Bran the man

During their brief reunion at Winterfell, Jon Snow called Bran a man. He’s… something a bit more than that, as evidenced by his thousand-yard stares every time a main character came into shot. Of course, with this being the internet, the Three-Eyed Raven got the meme treatment. This was compounded by the heart-stopping ending where Jamie and Brann finally come face to face for the first time since the Kingslayer gave the Stark boy a one-way trip to the ground via a well-timed shove.

Euron top

One of the more intriguing moments in the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere came when Euron finally docked in King’s Landing. He made himself at home in no time at all, with even Cersei letting him into her bed. Could Euron be the unexpected wildcard as we hurtle towards the finale? Some fans think so.

Elephants, elephants, where are my elephants?

Hands up, who had Cersei down as the most quotable person in Game of Thrones season 8? And, even better, it all stemmed from her acting like a little child, disappointed she didn’t get her elephants. Brilliant. 

Bronn, the Kingslayer-Slayer?

Don’t count Bronn out yet. He’s been one of the best salt-of-the-earth characters in Westeros, but even he can’t turn down riches and lots and lots of women. He’s been tasked with murdering both Tyrion and Jaime Lannister with the crossbow that offed Tywin. Cersei just lives for drama – but we can we trust Bronn?

Shock, horror - another death

Ick. Game of Thrones has made its name on brutal deaths, but this might have been the worst of the lot. The poor, young, head of House Umber was brutally cut open and, in a final spine-tingling scene, nearly took out Tormund Giantsbane after he turned into a White Walker. If this episode wasn’t clear enough: Game of Thrones season 8 is NOT messing around.

Forget the Umber boy, will any of our best Game of Thrones theories survive in to next week?

