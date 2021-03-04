That banging Deathloop trailer song is now on Spotify

The James Bond-inspired banger from Deathloop's State of Play trailer is now available to stream on Spotify. Check out the trailer that debuted the song up top in case you need a reminder of why this is such good news.

If you weren't already Googling the Deathloop song during the show, it's called Déjà Vu feat. FJØRA, and it's by Sencit, which specializes in video game and movie trailer music. While the Deathloop trailer itself was impressive enough, the nearly four-minute track in the background stole the show with its beautiful vocals and swelling momentum, and now you can play it on loop everywhere you go.

Beyond its stellar trailer music, Deathloop is an intriguing project from Dishonored and Prey studio Arkane Lyon and published by Bethesda. Game director Dinga Bakaba described Deathloop as "a murder puzzle where you play an assassin trapped in a time loop," but there's a lot more to it than that. After all, there's a reason the studio released a handy trailer titled 'Deathloop Explained.'

We spoke with Bakaba recently for our piece on how Deathloop could define a new generation of first-person shooters for PS5, and he expanded on the game's stuck-in-time Blackreef Island, a place protagonist Colt is desperate to escape.

"There is no time, per se. We didn't want players to be inside a mission and then be super-stressed about the clock. The idea is that there are four periods of the day. You can choose to go to one of each of the four districts and spend as much time as you want there to explore and do various things. When you exit the district, it will move to the next period," Bakaba said, noting the cycle between morning, noon, and so on. "Deathloop is about making your investigation, following the different threads and leads at your leisure, at your own pace, and approaching the moment-to-moment as you want to."

"If we're talking about learning everything there is to know about breaking the time loop, it is very open-ended. Activities can be completed in any order, and every situation can be approached in a variety of ways," he continued. "In the end, there is only one solution for how to get out of the time loop. But first, you need to find it. Then you need to perform it. And that isn't necessarily the easiest thing to accomplish."

