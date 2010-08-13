TalkRadar Clip of the Week: David Hasselhoff interview?

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

Comedy Central’s promoting the hell out this Sunday'sRoast of David Hasselhoff, so I figured we’d ride that marketing onslaught using our own experience with the man himself. Seriously: WE INTERVIEWED DAVID HASSELHOFF . I’m not really sure why, but I believe it was to push some Wii game he was starring in… Oh, yeah! It wasReady 2 Rumble: Revolution, an extremely sad renaissance of the once beloved boxing series, and one of the worst reviewed games of the year at that. As for the Hasselhoff conversation? I guess you could call it… unpleasant?



The context we never had: We assumed David’s continuous references to his “Bra line” had something to do with him selling a line of lady undergarments, but he was actually referring to the tan lines on his character we’d never seen nor heard of, Dewey Strudel

Now, I’m not saying David was “drunk.” But this was only a short while after the internet watchedthe guyeating a Big Bacon Classic shirtless, and he certainly was “surly” for a mid afternoon phone interview. Things started out okay but hesoon grew tired with my line of questioning and basically called the dearly departed Shane Patterson stupid. It's our belief that he thought we were making fun of home, but in actuality he was, and possibly still is, technically the biggest "star" GR has ever interviewed. Oh well, it still makes for wonderfully entertaining train-wreck audio, plus I consider getting David Hasselhoff to say “f**k” a true career highlight!

Okay, please bear in mind we had to dig deep into the TalkRadar archives for this one - way back toTDar 42, in fact - and everything about the quality is ROUGH . We had no Macbook, we were still using Skype to record the podcast, Shane and I couldn’t talk to David at once so instead took turns on a handset, and our interview prowess was in its sub-infancy. To the handful of first time listeners: Please don’t judge the show based upon the audio in the above clip! To long time listeners who heard this when it was new: How could you listen to this shit?!

