TalkRadar Clip 'o the Week: Jurassic Park

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

Things you should know about TalkRadar:

1. We kick off every with a “Top 7” game discussion

2. We play game music and sound effects LIVE

3. We’ve collectively seen Jurassic Park a billion times

Those are just three of the things that make TDar infinitely more bearable than all those other droning gaming podcasts that have undoubtedly bored a majority of you away from the entire medium. Furthermore, those three special characteristics culminated in a feat of nostalgic beauty back inTalkRadar 110, right when we hit the Isla Nublar entry in curse filled conversation about theTop 7 Coolest Video Game Islands.

Not only do we spit out Jurassic Park references at a terrifyingly high rate of about 3.7 per minute, Brett Elston actually had a copy of the JP game for the Sega CD in the office. What you may not know about Sega’s little console that couldn’t is that you can listen to the music and sound effects of most games simply by sticking the disc into a standard CD player. So we did! Sure enough, we unearthed low-fi Raptor roars, MIDI muzak, blood curdling shrieks, bones crunching within the jaws of a T-Rex, and numerous other instances of mid-90’s foley artists doing their damnedest to convey humans beings getting viscously devoured.



Above: Gorgeous, isn't it?

Better still, YouTube user flabbslapper took the audio and synced it to relating footage from one of the greatest films ever made, thus adding a fantastic visual element making for a 100% complete assault on the senses!

Aug 5, 2010

