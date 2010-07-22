TalkRadar Clip 'o the Week: How to build a Secret Temple

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

So I was playing Uncharted 2 back aroundTalkRadar 102, just half a year behind the end of the world, and was left in absolute awe overthe design of each and every elaborate Temple. And by that I mean purely from a gameplay perspective, and certainly not as an architectural compliment. Pulleys, footholds, and movable crates may make for a fun PlayStation experience, but when it comes to protecting The Sacred This or That...Good Gods, they fail miserably!

I got to thinking… Why the hell would a primitive race of people pour their entire GDP and labor force into the construction of something so wildly ornate, which no one is meant to see, THEN build in clues and other rudimentary riddles that to help the very people they're trying to keep out bypass your security. Are you trying to reward grave robbers clever enough to steal from you?! Whatever the case, I wrotea sketch based on the perspective of some poor asshole of an architect charged with building such Temple, and Mikel Reparaz helped perform it. Hope explaining the comedy made it fiunnier!

Jul 21, 2010