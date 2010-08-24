Surprise! Deathspank sequel Thongs of Virtue coming next month

The funny thing about a sequel is that it takes time. Developers look at what worked, what didn’t, what fans expect, and how it all boils down to the bottom line. Some sequels take forever, some don’t. This is one that absolutely didn’t. This is Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue, and we’re going to see it on September 21.

Above: A whole lot more evil’s about to get punished

Promised to be "Bigger, longer, [and] harder”, Thongs of Virtue will see the series’ lovably dumb hero thrown into newer, more modern environments along with the fantasy fun that we all just recently got to know and love. The sequel was in development concurrently with the original Deathspank, so it appears the developers at Hothead really knew how to keep a lid on things.

Above: See those spiders? Someone’s gonna cut ‘em, man. CUT ‘EM

From the press release: “DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue puts players in the mighty boots of DeathSpank, the ‘Dispenser of Justice’, ‘Vanquisher of Evil’ and ‘Hero to the Downtrodden.’ A long time ago, nine mystical thongs were planned to bring balance and harmony to the universe, but when marketing got in the way, only six thongs were produced, and the result was disastrous. Granting great power to those who wear them, the thongs corrupted all those they touched – except DeathSpank. DeathSpank must find all six thongs and destroy them once and for all. Thongs of Virtue includes local co-op mode, allowing a second player to choose one of two hilarious sidekicks to help save the world. Players will enjoy unleashing magical skills, playing as Sparkles the Wizard, or laugh at the ninjatastic Kung Fu moves of DeathSpank's new partner in crime, Steve.”

Above: Our main man will pump lead into some fools. That is one of our favorite sentences ever

Before you think we’ve been holding out on you, let’s just say that we’re as surprised as anybody here, but maybe twice as pumped. Have you seen us pumped? You should; it makes anything you call “pumped” look childish and goofy. We’re above that, here. We are classically trained in Deathspank pump-osity. You’ll see.

