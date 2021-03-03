Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch 11.0.0 "will be delivered in the near future"

Nintendo has confirmed that the 11.0.0 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch will be released “in the near future.”

There’s currently no word on what this 11.0.0 patch could contain or when it will be officially released, however it’s probably a safe bet to assume that it may coincide with the release of Xenoblade DLC fighters Pyra and Mythra who were announced during the last Nintendo Direct.

【お知らせ】近日中に更新データVer. 11.0を配信します。更新すると、それまで保存していたリプレイが再生できなくなる場合がありますのでご注意ください。残したいリプレイがある場合、「コレクション」→「リプレイ」→「リプレイデータ」→「動画にする」で動画に変換してください。#スマブラSPMarch 3, 2021 See more

If past updates are anything to go from, there’s also a possibility that the game may receive some other modifications, including tweaks to members of the existing roster's movesets.

The game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, will be holding a 35-minute presentation to showcase the new DLC fighters tomorrow (2pm GMT / 9am ET) and according to a tweet from Nintendo of America, “he will also reveal the fighter’s release date.” A tweet following this announcement also noted that “there will be no further new fighter announcements.”

Since Pyra and Mythra were confirmed to be playable in March, fans probably won’t have to wait too much longer for the 11.0.0 patch, as our guess is that the update is needed to play as these Xenoblade characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, players must also purchase Challenger Pack 9, the fourth installment of the Fighters Pass 2 DLC, to access the new fighters.