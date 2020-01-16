Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a second Fighters Pass with six new characters

Smash Direct has come and gone and it's certainly delivered with a big announcement: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will include six more fighters that are currently under development.

The suggested retail price for the second Fighters Pass is $29.99 / £22.49. Purchasing it will get you access to six yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs (which include one new fighter, one stage, and multiple music tracks) as soon as they release. You'll also get the Ancient Soldier Gear from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a costume for Mii Swordfigther. That costume will be available in-game on January 28.

The announcement of a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 came alongside the reveal of the next Smash fighter: Fire Emblem's Byleth . The Smash Direct also announced new Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Cuphead, Rabbids, Assassin's Creed's Altair, and a variety of Mega Man games. You can buy those costumes starting January 28, and purchasing the Cuphead costume will get you a free new music track from the game's Cagney Carnation boss bottle.

There are also two Smash characters getting amiibo figures that will be available for purchase at select retailers as of January 17: the Samus doppelganger, Dark Samus, and Castlevania's Richter Belmont.

That's a lot of news coming out of the latest Smash Direct, and if it's got you itching to get back into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can still buy the current Fighters Pass and get the first five Challenger Packs. They include fighters like Terry Bogard, Banjo & Kazooie, and Joker, amongst others. You can purchase the packs individually, as well.