Super Size Me Director To Make Comic-Con Documentary

Morgan Spurlock will direct, while Stan Lee, Joss Whedon and Ain’t It Cool’s Harry Knowles are also involved

Remember Super Size Me ? The Oscar-nominated documentary that revealed the Earth-shattering fact that eating lots of burgers makes you fat? Well, its director, Morgan Spurlock, is now teaming up with Joss Whedon, Ain't It Cool News founder Harry Knowles and Stan Lee to make a documentary about the San Diego Comic-Con. What’ll his stunning conclusion be this time? That people who go to Comic-Con like Sci-Fi?

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision Blog , the film will be called Comic-Con Episode Four: A Fan's Hope and it will "follow seven different people from across America, and around the world, as they descend upon the veritable Mecca of fandom and experience the rapture that is Comic-Con."

Spurlock will direct but the article frustratingly doesn’t reveal in what capacity Knowles, Whedon or Lee will be contributing. Though there is a quote from Knowles: “I've been going to Comic-Con since 1974 and have been amazed that nobody has mounted a serious attempt at documenting what it is that happens there.” Maybe these three are some of the seven people the documentary is following?