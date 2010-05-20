Super Mario Galaxy 2 level list and rewards revealed

The level list and rewards for Super Mario Galaxy 2 have been revealed by Prima Guides, and while we're more than happy to tell you what they are, we should point out one thing.
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT!
Yup, there are potential spoilers below. Although, to be honest, there's nothing too spoilerific here. This is the complete list of galaxies you'll be exploring in the game, although that in itself features a secret. Just imagine what wonders await you inside each one...
World 1
Sky Station Galaxy
Yoshi Star Galaxy
Spin-Dig Galaxy
Fluffy Bluff Galaxy
Flip-Swap Galaxy
Rightside Down Galaxy
Bowser Jr.’s Fiery Flotilla
World 2
Puzzle Plank Galaxy
Hightail Falls Galaxy
Boulder Bowl Galaxy
Cosmic Cove Galaxy
Wild Glide Galaxy
Honeybloom Galaxy
Bowser’s Lava Lair
World 3
Tall Trunk Galaxy
Cloudy Court Galaxy
Haunty Halls Galaxy
Freezy Flake Galaxy
Rolling Masterpiece Galaxy
Beat Block Galaxy
Bowser Jr.’s Fearsome Fleet
World 4
Supermassive Galaxy
Flipsville Galaxy
Starshine Beach Galaxy
Chompworks Galaxy
Sweet Mystery Galaxy
Honeyhop Galaxy
Bowser’s Gravity Gauntlet
World 5
Space Storm Galaxy
Slipsand Galaxy
Shiverburn Galaxy
Boo Moon Galaxy
Upside Dizzy Galaxy
Fleet Glide Galaxy
Bowser Jr.’s Boom Bunker
World 6
Melty Monster Galaxy
Clockwork Ruins Galaxy
Throwback Galaxy
Battle Belt Galaxy
Flash Black Galaxy
Slimy Spring Galaxy
Bowser’s Galaxy Generator
OK, so that's the regular level list. And, for the record, Melty Monster Galaxy sounds friggin' awesome. BUT! There is something else going on. Apparently, on top of the regular 120 stars, there will be 120 hidden green stars. It's unclear at this time whether that means they're just for Luigi to collect, although green stars sound pretty Luigi to us.
Above: Dude, you really shouldn't have...
Collecting all of the green stars opens up a final galaxy:
Special World
Mario Squared Galaxy
Rolling Coaster Galaxy
Twisty Trials Galaxy
Stone Cyclone Galaxy
Boss Blitz Galaxy
Flip-Out Galaxy
Grandmaster Galaxy
According to our sources,Grandmaster Galaxy is the hardest thing you've ever seen in a Mario game. We're talking ridiculously hard. We thought the last star for Mario in Galaxy 1 was hard enough, but this is going to be insane.
Nope, we can't wait either.
