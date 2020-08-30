Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes secures $4.5 million on Kickstarter

The crowdfunding efforts to launch Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to Suikoden, has raised over $4.5 million / £3.3 million on Kickstarter .

The creators behind the Suikoden series revealed Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a new crowdfunded RPG back in July . As Jordan explained at the time, Suikoden I and II scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama has teamed up with Suikoden designer Junko Kawano to form Rabbit & Bear.

The crowdfunding campaign not only exceeded its original $500,000 / £375,000 goal but also smashed every one of its stretch goals, too, which include a host of DLC, additional minigames, and new characters thanks to the combined efforts of over 45,000 backers. The very final stretch goal, as noted by our friends at PC Gamer , includes a separate companion game called "A Quiet Place" that shares assets and characters but will be developed by a different team.

In homage to classic JRPGs from the original PlayStation era, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes plans to feature a guild system, fortress-building, gorgeous 2.5D graphics, a massive cast of over 100 unique, pixel-based characters, and a "story of war and friendship" at its centre.

"Eiyuden Chronicle is about war, or more importantly, the intention and feelings of the 100 heroes who fight that war from a variety of perspectives and for a variety of different reasons," Murayama said when the campaign was launched. "And of course the drama that can only occur when a group of different people from different walks of life come together and must wage a war of life and death."

Eiyuden Chronicle hopes to release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2022.