Stylish cyberpunk RPG The Ascent has been rated for PS5

Top-down shooter The Ascent has been rated for PlayStation platforms.

Earlier today on January 7, it was first noted by Gematsu on Twitter that The Ascent had been rated by the Electronic Standards Rating Board for launch on both PS4 and PS5. If you're unfamiliar, this is the sole board that governs all video game ratings throughout North America.

This makes it seem pretty clear-cut that The Ascent is set to arrive on PlayStation platforms at some point in the near future. Typically, ratings boards offer up ratings for games when they're not too far out from launch, once all the content for the final product is present and finalized by the development team.

Note that this isn't actually the first time The Ascent has been rated for launch on PlayStation platforms. As Gematsu also noted on Twitter last year, Curve Digital's looter shooter was actually rated for both PS4 and PS5 at the beginning of last month in December 2021.

For those that might have missed out on The Ascent, it launched last year as a console exclusive for Xbox platforms, bringing top-down looting and shooting action to the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In fact, the shooter from Curve Digital was a day one launch for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service across all the aforementioned platforms. You can read up on what we made of Curve's shooter at launch in our full The Ascent review.

