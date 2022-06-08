Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 trailer may have spoiled the show’s big cliffhanger

Warning: spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, part 1 ahead...

Stranger Things season 4, part 2’s teaser trailer was hidden in the credits of episode 7. The short clip gives us a glimpse at what will happen in the final two episodes – but you may have noticed it contains a big spoiler about Nancy Wheeler’s (Natalia Dyer) future.

After Nancy follows Steve (Joe Keery) into the Upside Down along with Robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn), the group finds themselves stuck until Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) directs them to another gate to get back to Hawkins.

All seems to be going well as Eddie and Robin head through the gate, but Nancy finds herself sucked into one of Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) visions before she can get through. It quickly becomes clear she’s his next victim as she begins reliving the death of her friend Barb (Shannon Purser).

In the final moments of episode 7, she manages to take control of the vision and get into Vecna’s memories as well. She’s back in his house as it’s revealed he is really Henry Creel (check out our Stranger Things 4, part 1 ending explained for a deep dive into this). We don’t find out what happens to Nancy before volume 1 ends as the last we see of her, she’s still trapped by Vecna in the Upside Down as Steve is unable to wake her up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, Netflix’s teaser trailer for volume 2 seemingly provides the answer. This features a shot of Nancy out of her trance alongside Steve and Robin in the Upside Down. We can see them spooked as they turn around and look at Vecna’s grandfather clock behind them. Given the shot looks new, it suggests they were able to pull Nancy out of Vecna’s control.

We don’t know anything more yet but they may have found a way to play her favorite song, just as they did to help free Max (Sadie Sink) earlier in the season. Given Robin is back in the Upside Down as well, it’s likely she went back through the gate to help her out.

Although this isn’t without peril for the character as in another shot of the teaser, Robin is seen trapped by vines in the Upside Down as Nancy and Steve attempt to set her free. Just what this all means will be revealed when Stranger Things season 4 returns with its final two episodes – check out our release schedule guide to make sure you don’t miss them.