Stop what you're doing and watch 15 minutes of Luigi's Mansion 3 co-op footage

Luigi's Mansion 3 is shaping up to be one of Nintendo's sleeper hits of 2019, again-and-again impressing fans with footage showcasing excellent animation, inventive gameplay, and the scene-stealing Luigi doppelganger, Gooigi. Now we have almost 15 minutes of brand new co-op gameplay footage complete with developer commentary, thanks to a Nintendo Minute stream.

The new co-op footage shows the Nintendo Minute co-hosts, Kit and Krista, play through the Castle stage in Luigi's Mansion 3, with creative director Bryce Holiday providing commentary along the way. As before, solving puzzles, sucking up ghosts, and blasting your teammate with plungers to the face looks incredibly fun. And again, the visuals in Luigi's Mansion 3 are undoubtedly among the best in their class.

Aside from expanding our view of the Castle floor shown at E3 with a couple new rooms and ghosts, the footage doesn't reveal anything game-changing, but it's an absolute treat watching unfamiliar players navigate Luigi's Mansion 3's lovely environments and clever puzzles. The "Good Night" game over scene in particular is sticking with me, partly because it's kind-of disturbing. Seeing Luigi, Mario, Peach, Toad, and Professor E. Gadd become sealed into lifeless portraits for eternity evokes dread on a near-existential level.

Combined with the other, even longer Luigi's Mansion 3 footage , we've got plenty of material to pore over while we not-so-patiently wait for the game's October 31 release date. Best Halloween ever? I say yes.