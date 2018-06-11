StarFox will fly again on October 16 as part of Ubisoft's Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Maybe you haven't heard of or paid much attention to Ubisoft's upcoming sci-fi starship adventure, Starlink: Battle for Atlas. But continuing to do so, especially if you're a Nintendo fan, would be a mistake. Why? Because Starlink is getting StarFox content, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, when it launches on October 16.

Sure, it's not a full-fledged StarFox game, but I'll take it, especially considering that Starlink is a toys-to-life game where you attach miniature spaceships to your controller and, in the case of Switch, that means a special Arwing model. Look at how happy Shigeru Miyamoto is holding it!

Yes. Yes. I want the thing. Yes. Gimme.

For everyone else, Starlink still offers a unique gameplay experience. Much like other toys-to-life games (think Skylanders and Disney Infinity), you'll use physical toys to claim in-game goodies. Each ship, weapon, and character has unique abilities and attributes to consider, so you'll want to be able to swap pieces in and out as you go.

