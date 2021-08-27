Starfield trailers show off the cities of Neon, Akila, and New Atlantis

Three new Starfield trailers offer insight into some of the locations you'll be visiting in Bethesda's spacefaring RPG.

The three short videos, narrated by design director Emil Pagliarulo, were recently released to fans who had signed up for Starfield's Constellation updates, and have since made their way to the game's subreddit.

The first of the three videos takes fans to New Atlantis, the capital city of the United Colonies. Talking over some dynamic concept art, Pagliarulo explains that the UC is "the most powerful established military and political faction in the game." New Atlantis is "a true melting pot" of the many races scattered throughout the galaxy, and "a true reflection of the future of our world."

The second video is set in the pleasure city of Neon. Built atop an old fishing platform that uncovered a fish with "psychotropic properties," the city's founders used that fish to sell 'Aurora', a drug legal only within the boundaries of the city.

The third and final video takes players to Akila City, capital of the Freestar Collective, "a loose confederation of three distinct star systems." Based on ideals of freedom and individuality, Akila is far less high-tech than Neon or New Atlantis, and its walls are a necessary protection from the alien predators - "a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor" - that roam beyond.

Bethesda offered the first proper look at Starfield at E3 2021, confirming the Starfield release date and its Xbox exclusivity. That trailer explored the nitty gritty of the game's space travel, but these short clips are arguably the clearest picture we've had of the galaxy that Bethesda has created. Starfield's not currently set to launch until November 2022, so there's plenty of time for a more detailed look, but we might be waiting a few months for that.

