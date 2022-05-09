Starfield concept art shows off ships interiors for the first time

New Starfield concept art has emerged to show us interior designs of ships and buildings.

Late last month, Bethesda debuted Into the Starfield - Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure on its YouTube channel. Starfield audio director Mark Lampert and Starfield composer Inon Zur spoke at length about the sound design of the new RPG, while new concept art periodically flashed up on the screen, some of which you can see just below.

The first piece of concept art, which was in the video featuring Lampert and Zur, shows what could be the interior of a spaceship in Starfield. So far we've seen the big sprawling worlds of the new RPG, but we haven't really got a good look at the interiors of the star ships in which we'll be exploring said worlds.

Elsewhere in the range of concept art, there's what looks to be a person doing some welding on items, possibly pointing to crafting being a feature in Starfield. We say possibly, because that's just how little of Bethesda's new RPG we've seen so far: after a cinematic trailer showed off the general atmosphere of the game last year, we've seen nothing more of the game since.

However, that could all be about to change very soon. Xbox and Bethesda announced a joint games showcase for next month in June, and going off game director Todd Howard's past comments about when we could potentially see gameplay for Starfield, it's looking increasingly likely that the new RPG could headline the blockbuster games showcase.

In other news, Starfield's soundtrack inspiration comes from Blade Runner and The Revenant.