StarCraft II is the most pirated computer game of 2010

A survey performed by popular torrent blogTorrentFreakshows that internet pirates really REALLY like StarCraft II. By using file-sharing software BitTorrent to legally distribute digital copies of its game, developer Blizzard has also created quite a window for internet piracy. The damage calculated is currently over 260,000 illegal downloads of the RTS epic.

While no amount of piracy could ever really affect the Blizzard money pile, we%26rsquo;re sure some company execs must be raging over this. Hopefully, this situation doesn%26rsquo;t act as some sort of invitation for Blizzard to rethink its stanceon digital rights management and create some new soul-crushing form of anti-piracy software.

Aug 12, 2010



