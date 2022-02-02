Sebastian Stan once again addresses playing Luke Skywalker in a Star Wars show

Sebastian Stan has spoken about potentially playing a young Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga.

The actor has been a popular fan cast for the character for some time, owing to the fact that he bears some resemblance to a young Mark Hamill, but Stan has never officially been part of any Star Wars project.

"Look, it's really kind, and never say never," the actor told Esquire.

He then joked: "Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, 'just want you to know I'm around.'"

Luke Skywalker's future in the Star Wars saga may be unclear, but the character did appear in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. In that episode, he was played by a combination of Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones, so it seems that, in any future appearances, Luke will likely remain a mixture of Hamill, stand-ins, and CGI magic.

"Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then, I won't believe it," Stan has said previously of the rumors.

While the actor isn't currently part of the Star Wars universe, he is a familiar face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but Stan has revealed he's unsure when he'll next play Bucky Barnes. Captain America 4 is in the works, but so far the only confirmed cast member is Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

Stan can currently be seen as Tommy Lee in the limited series Pam and Tommy, which streams on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

The Star Wars saga, meanwhile, continues with The Book of Boba Fett, which drops a new episode on Disney Plus weekly. If you're up to date, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for a rundown of everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.