Star Wars comics return to Dark Horse for the first time since 2014

For the first time in almost a decade, Star Wars comics are coming back to Dark Horse Comics in 2022 for a new line of all-ages ongoing titles, one-shots, and original graphic novels.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse began publishing Star Wars comics in 1991 with the launch of the Star Wars: Dark Empire limited series in which Luke Skywalker joins the Empire. It continued publishing Star Wars comics until 2014 when Star Wars' parent company Disney announced that its subsidiary Marvel Comics would begin publishing Star Wars comics in 2015.

Dark Horse's new line of Star Wars comics will kick off with stories set in the High Republic era, a current focus of several Marvel Comics Star Wars titles and related novels, though the publisher promises the line will expand to encompass "every era, from the High Republic through the rise of the First Order."

Dark Horse's Star Wars comics will not supplant the current Marvel Comics Star Wars line, which includes several of the publisher's perennial top-selling titles. Marvel has shared the Star Wars comic book license for some time, with IDW Publishing having created all-ages Star Wars comics for several years.

IDW's most recent title, Star Wars Adventures, launched in late 2020. It's unclear if IDW's Star Wars comics will continue once Dark Horse begins their line.

“Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I’ve been a fan since I saw the original film 19 times during its original release,” states Dark Horse CEO/founder Mike Richardson.

“I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy," Richardson continues. "The Star Wars universe has grown over the years and there's so many new opportunities for great stories. I can’t tell you how excited we are to get started!”

The new line of Dark Horse Star Wars comics kicks off in "Spring 2022," though no specific date was named, nor were any further details of which title will launch the line.

