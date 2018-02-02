Stan Lee and Alex Ross’s Iconic Comic Book Artwork Announced for Portsmouth Comic Con

Artwork inspired by Stan Lee and created by Alex Ross, two of the biggest names in comic books, will be exhibited at this year’s inaugural Portsmouth Comic Con. Organised by Portsmouth Guildhall in partnership with Bournemouth’s Westover Gallery, this unique exhibition will present a number of signed limited edition pieces from Stan Lee’s Marvel Collection and artist Alex Ross that Comic Con visitors can view and purchase.

Rarely displayed outside a gallery setting, this is a unique opportunity to see the artwork from some of the most influential and highly-respected figures in the comic book world in an exhibition that is exclusive to Portsmouth Comic Con.

Portsmouth Guildhall is the only venue outside of the gallery space to have been granted access to these incredible pieces, some of which come from a limited run of only nine editions. The exhibition also includes signed, limited edition Stan Lee commemorative pieces, which were released to celebrate his 95th birthday.

Click here for more info and to buy tickets