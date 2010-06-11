SquareEnix unveils 4 new games, one of which is totally badass [VIDEO]

SquareEnix has just announced 4 new digital titles that they'll be showing off at their E3 booth this year. The first two, The Tales of Bearsworth Manor: Puzzling Pages, and The Tales of Bearsworth Manor: Chaotic Conflicts, are two WiiWare "action puzzle" games that sport a neat graphical style and unique 3D gameplay. Space Invaders Infinity Gene, for PSN and XBLA,is a new spin on the gaming classic, and includesa neat feature thatrandomlly generates levels based on the music stored onyour console.



Above: BEARS

The real headturner though is Necromachina, a 4 player action game that looks like a 2D version of Strider and Devil May Cry. Check out the trailer:

The HP and MP bars are a neat touch, and it looks like each player will have a big array of special attacks and magic spells to augment the frantic jumping and slashing. With its huge bosses, glowing anime tough guys and thumping techno soundtrack, it looks like Necromachina will be a great fit for people wholike the style of JRPGS, but crave a little more raw action.

