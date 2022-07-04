Splatoon 3 will feature a scrapyard-themed multiplayer stage

Nintendo is continuing to give us small glimpses into Splatoon 3 ahead of its release this September.

The latest preview of Splatoon 3 comes courtesy of both the US (opens in new tab) and Japanese (opens in new tab) Splatoon Twitter accounts. Both accounts shared the same video of what looks like a scrap yard-themed stage with all the usual staples, including a crane, scrap metal cubes, and discarded vehicles. What gives away that this is a Splatoon stage, though, is the instantly recognizable yellow and blue paint splatters which decorate the area.

Along with the video, the US account shared: "This is rare imagery of a new multiplayer stage: Mincemeat Metalworks! The facility was made FROM scrap metal in order to make MORE scrap metal. Also, there was a sea here that evaporated." That explains the rusted ships in the background. You can see the video for yourself below.

Nintendo hasn’t been shy with its Splatoon 3 news as of late, we’ve also seen some of the customization options available to our future Inklings, everything from new hairstyles, eye colors, and even eyebrow styles being added to the family-friendly shooter. The official Splatoon account has also debuted some new weapons coming to Splatoon 3 and some of the upcoming music tracks we can expect to hear whilst navigating around the new stages.

We still have a few months to wait until Splatoon 3 releases on September 9, 2022, but it looks like it will be worth the wait as other screenshots show just how big Splatsville is. There have also been several theories lately that Nintendo has been cooking up some new behind-the-scenes mechanics to make Splatoon 3 the best game in the series yet. According to several recent patents filed by Nintendo, Splatoon 3 could feature better maps and maybe even some anti-cheat software .