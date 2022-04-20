Splatoon 3 could feature better maps with this new patent

A new Nintendo patent could make Splatoon 3's maps easier to understand and navigate.

As spotted by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo earlier this week, Nintendo has filed a new patent relating to mini maps in their games. The aim of the patent is to drastically improve mini maps for players to navigate arenas, and when considering mini-maps and Nintendo's immediate schedule for the rest of 2022, it's hard to not think of Splatoon 3.

Here's some newish Nintendo patent that I think is about making better mini-maps for games like Splatoon. Don't have time to decode it, so letting all of you amazing patent readers have at it instead. Let me know! https://t.co/YG23Ouoloa pic.twitter.com/OYt2hud3ToApril 19, 2022

The chaotic paint-splattering shooter has players navigating all sorts of colorful arenas, often with a mini-map to guide themselves. Taking into account Nintendo's new patent filing, it's incredibly easy to see the new approach to mini maps being used to navigate maps applied to Splatoon 3, which is due to launch at some point later this year in Summer 2022.

As for the patent filing itself though, the text reveals that the "mini-map approach aims to make it easier for players to understand not just their own position, but the position of helpful items and other areas of import on the map." The patent reads that cameras will shift "dynamically" in response to "moment-to-moment action," pointing to a more responsive camera system for players.

Like with all patents though, there's no guarantee anything concrete will actually come of this new filing. Nintendo might have filed for the new approach to maps and cameras, but that doesn't mean they'll automatically implement it in any future games. Whether this patent does actually end up taking effect in Splatoon 3, or any future Nintendo games, we'll have to wait and see.

