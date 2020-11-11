Spider-Man PS5 Remastered could get a 60fps ray-tracing mode

Insomniac Games has hinted at a new resolution mode for Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5 that could include 60fps and ray-tracing together.

Marvel’s Spider-Man , which released in 2018, has recently gotten an upgraded remaster for PS5 and includes two options of gameplay to choose from. The first includes the game running in the same 30fps but with an optimized graphical upgrade that includes ray tracing. The second has the remastered version running in 60fps, without the ray tracing.

Yesterday, a video comparison of Spider-Man: Remastered running on the PS5 was uploaded to Twitter. The video demonstrated what the game looks like when running the two modes, in 30fps visual quality mode with ray tracing then showing the difference in performance with a 60fps performance mode.

A commenter replied to the video saying, “It would be so cool if we could play in a 1080p 60fps ray tracing mode.” Insomniac Games responded to the tweet with a simple thinking emoji, which has gotten us very excited about the possibility. Insomniac have yet to officially announce a new remastered mode, but the thought of playing Spider-Man on PS5 with all new optimization together sounds amazing.

Spider-Man Remastered is available on PS5 at launch in backwards compatibility. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also launch on PS5 tomorrow November 12, US and November 19, UK. The game supports 4K 60fps as well as ray tracing technology.

