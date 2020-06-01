Sony, Microsoft, Activision and many other gaming companies share support for Black Lives Matter

Multiple gaming companies have released statements supporting both the Black Lives Matter movement and black communities amidst ongoing protests in the United States sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Sony and Microsoft both shared Twitter messages of their own, which were echoed by their partner studios. Sony posted its message shortly before announcing a delay for the June 4 PS5 games event , explaining that "we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

Here's its message in full:

Sucker Punch and Guerilla Games both shared Sony's message, while Naughty Dog published its own message, which expresses similar sentiments. Here's the studio's post:

Insomniac also shared its own message:

On the Xbox side of things, the company's main account shared and added to the statement issued by Microsoft. "Xbox stands together with our fans, creators, colleagues, friends, and the entire African American & Black Community against systemic racism and injustice," it adds. "We are proud to join with Microsoft in amplifying Black and African American voices."

Xbox stands together with our fans, creators, colleagues, friends, and the entire African American & Black Community against systemic racism and injustice.We are proud to join with @Microsoft in amplifying Black and African American voices. https://t.co/sHrXqf454yJune 1, 2020

The same message was shared by 343 Industries , Rare , and the developers of Forza Motorsport .

Similar sentiments were shared by EA via the Madden NFL account , Activision Blizzard , and Warner Bros . Monolith , the makers of the WB-published Middle-Earth series, retweeted the publisher's message as well. Bethesda also posted its own statement, which you can read below:

Altogether, well over a dozen prominent studios and publishers from all corners of the games industry have publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement in the past few days alone. We'll likely see more studios do the same in the days ahead.