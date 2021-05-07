Sons of Sam is Netflix’s new "must watch" series for true crime fans

By

Mindhunter and conspiracy fans, rejoice: Sons of Sam is the documentary for you

Sons of Sam Netflix documentary
Every so often, a documentary comes along that almost demands you sit down and binge it in one sitting. Sons of Sam, according to the legions of fans who have made it Netflix’s most-watched series this week, is one of them.

Charting the untold story behind the Son of Sam murders that shook New York to its core in 1976 and 1977, The Sons of Sam: The Descent Into Darkness touches on everything from satanic cults, to a black hole of a conspiracy that even drags in the likes of the infamous Charles Manson into its orbit.

Needless to say, it’s perfect for true crime fans – as well as those who need another dose of Mindhunter-style stories in their lives. 

David Fincher’s crime series included the serial killer, real name David Berkowitz, briefly in its second season. If that piqued your interest, you can now finally find out the wild story of what may (or may not) have happened across a frenzied 12 months on the East Coast. In case you need any more convincing, here’s what fans have to say about the “must watch” series.

It might have you lying awake at night – not only thinking about the winding tale of conspiracies kickstarted by journalist Maury Terry, but by its truly grim nature.

But, tinfoil hat time: there are holes to be poked in the case and in the documentary itself according to some. At the very least, use Sons of Sam as a starting point and make your own conclusions.

Mostly, though, it’s peak Netflix in the time of COVID: something you can’t wait to sit down, watch, and discuss with your friends when it’s done. All four parts are available to stream now.

