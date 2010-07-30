Socom 4 moved to 2011, shoots own holiday plans in the foot

Santa's bag of toys will be a little bit lighter than expected this year, as one of the most hotly anticipated games scheduled for a holiday release has been relegated to a much less exciting early 2011 launch.

Breaking the hearts of PlayStation FPS fans all across the country, the game's developer Zipper has announced that development of Socom 4 is taking a little bit longer than expected.

"While we're certainly aware that you've been looking forward to playing SOCOM 4 this year, we don't want to take any shortcuts. Instead, we want to deliver the best and most immersive SOCOM game we possibly can and we're going to use our extra time to do just that," wrote Zipper in an officialblog post.

In case you didn't catch it , that's the studio's politically correct way of saying that it's been having difficulty finishing up a game that it has been promising to get out this fall for more than four months.

Of course, Sony showed off PlayStation Move controls for the shooter for the first time last month at E3, and we suspect it might have something to do with that added functionality that the game is now being delayed. So if you have no desire to swing your arms around while playing Socom, well, then your extra waiting time is probably for nothing.

Socom 4 was arguably the most high-profile PS3 exclusive for the holiday season, so it is a big slam to Sony as well. Gran Turismo 5 and LittleBigPlanet 2, however, are still on track to come out later this year.

Source:Kotaku

