Skittles should be in every game

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Our readers insert the star of Kinectimals

Those who didn’t listen to ourfirst E3 Special, co-hosted byThe Official Xbox MagazineandKOXM’s Ryan McCaffery, probably don’t remember this momentary little obsession. But try and remember all the way back to Microsoft’s 2010 Press Conference… Now, what would you say was the standout game? Metal Gear Solid: Rising? Halo: Reach? Gears 3 co-op? Wrong, bitch! It was Skittles the Tiger, star of the Kinect’s upcoming retail bombshell: Kinectimals!


Above: See him now, before he's too famous

Obviously, our readers/listeners agree, otherwise why would theyhave taken it upon themselves to fulfill the wish of ever gamer? Hey:Let’s put Skittles in every game!


Artist: graboids


Artist: batman5273


Artist: ventanger


Artist: graboids


Artist: enlargedhousecats


Artist: TheTygerfire


Artist: graboids


Artist: CurryIsGood

Jul 4, 2010


