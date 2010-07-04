Skittles should be in every game

Those who didn’t listen to ourfirst E3 Special, co-hosted byThe Official Xbox MagazineandKOXM’s Ryan McCaffery, probably don’t remember this momentary little obsession. But try and remember all the way back to Microsoft’s 2010 Press Conference… Now, what would you say was the standout game? Metal Gear Solid: Rising? Halo: Reach? Gears 3 co-op? Wrong, bitch! It was Skittles the Tiger, star of the Kinect’s upcoming retail bombshell: Kinectimals!



Above: See him now, before he's too famous

Obviously, our readers/listeners agree, otherwise why would theyhave taken it upon themselves to fulfill the wish of ever gamer? Hey:Let’s put Skittles in every game!



Artist: graboids



Artist: batman5273



Artist: ventanger



Artist: graboids



Artist: enlargedhousecats



Artist: TheTygerfire



Artist: graboids



Artist: CurryIsGood

Jul 4, 2010



PODCAST: The best games of 2010 thus far, and a pop quiz sure to delight anyone born in the 80's and 90's



COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Our readers unleash Nintendo characters on sophisticated society



Or: Why we have the best readers in the universe!



The most incredible mash-ups never created - submitted by YOU! that