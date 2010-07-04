Skittles should be in every game

Those who didn’t listen to ourfirst E3 Special, co-hosted byThe Official Xbox MagazineandKOXM’s Ryan McCaffery, probably don’t remember this momentary little obsession. But try and remember all the way back to Microsoft’s 2010 Press Conference… Now, what would you say was the standout game? Metal Gear Solid: Rising? Halo: Reach? Gears 3 co-op? Wrong, bitch! It was Skittles the Tiger, star of the Kinect’s upcoming retail bombshell: Kinectimals!
Above: See him now, before he's too famous
Obviously, our readers/listeners agree, otherwise why would theyhave taken it upon themselves to fulfill the wish of ever gamer? Hey:Let’s put Skittles in every game!
Artist: graboids
Artist: batman5273
Artist: ventanger
Artist: graboids
Artist: enlargedhousecats
Artist: TheTygerfire
Artist: graboids
Artist: CurryIsGood
Jul 4, 2010
