SK hynix announces Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD

With sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD
(Image credit: SK hynix)

SK hynix has unveiled its latest Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD promising sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write. 

From the manufacturers of some of the best SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen 4 drive will be available from retailers, such as Amazon, later today in capacities of 500GB ($104.99), 1TB ($149.99), and 2TB ($259.99). 

What's particularly impressive about the claimed performance of the SK hynix Platinum P41 is that it's using the company's in-house Aries Controller instead of something such as the tried-and-true Phison E18, while offering similar figures. 

The brand claims that this drive is: "SK hynix technology inside and out" and if the company's previous flagship P31 is anything to go by, then this new model will certainly be worthy of your attention in 2022. You can find the full specs listed below. 

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD specs
Capacities500GB1TB2TB
InterfacePCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0
Form FactorM.2 2280M.2 2280M.2 2280
Sequential Read SpeedsUp to 7,000 MB/sUp to 7,000 MB/sUp to 7,000 MB/s
Sequential Write SpeedsUp to 6,500 MB/sUp to 6,500 MB/sUp to 6,500 MB/s
Random Read / Write960K IOPS / 1,000K IOPS1,400K IOPS / 1,300K IOPS1,400K IOPS / 1,300K IOPS
Write Endurance500 TBW750 TBW1,200 TBW

