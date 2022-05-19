SK hynix announces Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD

SK hynix has unveiled its latest Platinum P41 Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD promising sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write.

From the manufacturers of some of the best SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen 4 drive will be available from retailers, such as Amazon, later today in capacities of 500GB ($104.99), 1TB ($149.99), and 2TB ($259.99).

What's particularly impressive about the claimed performance of the SK hynix Platinum P41 is that it's using the company's in-house Aries Controller instead of something such as the tried-and-true Phison E18, while offering similar figures.

The brand claims that this drive is: "SK hynix technology inside and out" and if the company's previous flagship P31 is anything to go by, then this new model will certainly be worthy of your attention in 2022. You can find the full specs listed below.

SK hynix Platinum P41 500GB | $104.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest capacity available for the new SK hynix Platinum P41, and aggressively priced given the sequential performance of this drive. It's rare to find 500GB Gen 4.0 drives at the 7,000 MB/s mark selling around the $100 price range.



SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB | $149.99 at Amazon

This is generally the capacity that we consider to the sweet spot for most PC gamers, and the SK hynix Platinum P41 is still competitive with legacy models at this rate.



SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB | $259.99 at Amazon

For those gamers who want the largest amount of storage available, this 7,000 MB/s drive can certainly accommodate at the $260 mark. If you're after a model that with a strong write endurance and powerful performance, this could be the capacity for you.

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD specs Capacities 500GB 1TB 2TB Interface PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Sequential Read Speeds Up to 7,000 MB/s Up to 7,000 MB/s Up to 7,000 MB/s Sequential Write Speeds Up to 6,500 MB/s Up to 6,500 MB/s Up to 6,500 MB/s Random Read / Write 960K IOPS / 1,000K IOPS 1,400K IOPS / 1,300K IOPS 1,400K IOPS / 1,300K IOPS Write Endurance 500 TBW 750 TBW 1,200 TBW

If your rig could use some attention, ensure your hardware is running at peak performance with the best CPU for gaming and the best RAM for gaming.