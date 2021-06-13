Six Final Fantasy games are being remastered on mobile and PC

Final Fantasy 1 through 6 are getting "pixel remasters" on PC and mobile devices.

Earlier today on June 13, Square Enix's E3 2021 presentation took place. After focusing on the new Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal, Square Enix revealed six classic Final Fantasy games are being remastered for both PC and mobile devices, overhauling them for a brand new re-release.

Final Fantasy 1 through 6 are receiving what Square Enix has dubbed "pixel remasters." While we're not quite sure what this means right now, it might be an indication of Square Enix polishing up the pixel visuals for the first six games in the Final Fantasy franchise, basically giving them a more modern look.

It's a nice touch, especially for the hordes of Final Fantasy fans who have never experienced some of the older games in the storied franchise. Right now, the pixel remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games don't have a release date, outside of the "coming soon" window, which could equate to a release date at some point later this year. These six remasters are definitely ones to keep an eye on if you've ever wanted to see what you missed out on near the beginnings of Square Enix's iconic franchise.

You might recall that speculation of new Final Fantasy mobile games started doing the rounds this past week. Square Enix updated some of the older Final Fantasy games on mobile, hinting that HD remasters of them were on the way, and now, that speculation has confirmed to be accurate.

Elsewhere in the presentation, Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy game opened the show, and basically stole the show from then on. The new game is a single-player, narrative driven experience, marking a stark contrast to Marvel's Avengers, and you can only play as Star Lord, A.K.A. Peter Quill. Additionally, other games like Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, the Legend of Mana remake, and more were shown off as part of Square Enix's look towards the future.

For a full guide to everything else that's happening over the coming few days as part of E3 2021, head over to our complete E3 2021 schedule guide for more.