Simon Pegg set for Mission: Impossible IV?

Mission: Impossible IV is still alive and well, according to The Hollywood Reporter .



Despite reviews savaging Tom Cruise’s latest action vehicle Knight & Day (and a feeble box office haul Stateside to reflect that reaction), director Brad Bird has been reading with actors this week.



The megabuck sequel has yet to be officially greenlit by Paramount, but THR has announced that Simon Pegg is in talks to reprise his role of lab technician Benji Dunn for the fourquel.



Which marks him out as one of the only characters in the franchise to appear in more than one movie, aside from Ving Rhames and Tom Cruise.



M:I IV would be Pegg’s third film with J.J. Abrams, who is serving as producer after directing the third Mission . This will be Pixar man Bird’s entrance into big budget live-action directing.



Think Pegg should take over Ethan Hunt's job?