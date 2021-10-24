Shredders will now hit the slopes in February 2022

"Xbox first" multiplayer snowboarding game Shredders has been pushed back to February 2022.

Confirmation came by way of an update shared to the game's official social media channels, but no reason was given for the two-month delay.

"We had a good feeling about December, but… We have an even better feeling about February," explained the development team via a message on the game's official Twitter account (thanks, TheGamer).

Developers I-Illusions and LetItRoll say Shredders – which has "next-gen tech and kick-ass physics" and was inspired by the classic snowboarding series Amped – has "multiplayer baked into its core", though players can still experience the expansive mountain range in single-player mode if they'd prefer to go solo.

"We are building a snowboarding experience that allows you to define your own style," project lead Dirk Van Welden told us when the game was first announced. "Outside there are so many incredible ways to do a simple 180 and Shredders gives you that level of control. Carving, buttering, and the sensation of floating on fresh powder all feels amazing."

Shredders is "coming first" to Xbox Series X, and there's no word yet on when the snowboarding game might make it to the slopes on other platforms.

While we're on the subject of Shredder… Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to "all" platforms next year (yes, I am proud of that segue).

Announced at Gamescom last month, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge developer Dotemu confirmed the multiplatform 2D brawler game will release in 2022 and includes newly announced character April O'Neil on the roster.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and (currently unspecified, but presumably most) consoles next year. Until then, you can get your TNMT fix with our run down of the new TMNT comics coming in 2021 (and beyond).