SFX Issue 1

You’ve seen what’s in our latest issue – how about a quick trip in the TARDIS back to 1995 for a look at what made it into our first issue

On The Cover:

Tank Girl

Australia, Girl, Tank, Mutant Kangaroos, Destruction and beer.

What more do you need to know…

Just How Good Is Star Trek Voyager ?

The first six episodes kick off the series.

SFX interview: Iain M Banks

British Author gets the privilege of being the first SFX interviewee.

Doctor Who rumoured to be coming back..

Paul McGann supposedly to play the good Doctor in a Spielberg Film.

A look into the Creature Workshop

Where Britain’s finest Creature Creations are made…

Interview with Sigourney Weaver

Aliens star talks about Ripley and Alien 4

Reviews:

FILM : Tank Girl , Street Fighter , The Mangler ...

TV: RoboCop , Chiller , and Bugs

Video: The X-Files , Babylon 5

BOOKS: Everville , The making of Tank Girl

Comics: The Invisibles , Bob The Galactic Bum .

Toys: Enterprise model

Tosh: Vertigo Tarot

Departments :

Blue print: the secrets of Tank Girl (hmm, something of a Tank Girl theme this issue…)

John Grant: Are fantasy Movies better than novels?

Competitions: win the latest Videos and books!

Yesterday’s heroes: The Six Million Dollar Man !

Things that could, and should be on TV:

Doctor who

MANTIS

Highlander

Red Dwarf season 7

Space Precinct

News:

Why is there so little SF in Brit TV?

Judge Dredd , the biggest blockbuster of 1995? No .