SFX Issue 1

You’ve seen what’s in our latest issue – how about a quick trip in the TARDIS back to 1995 for a look at what made it into our first issue
On The Cover:
Tank Girl
Australia, Girl, Tank, Mutant Kangaroos, Destruction and beer.
What more do you need to know…
Just How Good Is Star Trek Voyager ?
The first six episodes kick off the series.
SFX interview: Iain M Banks
British Author gets the privilege of being the first SFX interviewee.
Doctor Who rumoured to be coming back..
Paul McGann supposedly to play the good Doctor in a Spielberg Film.
A look into the Creature Workshop
Where Britain’s finest Creature Creations are made…
Interview with Sigourney Weaver
Aliens star talks about Ripley and Alien 4
Reviews:
FILM : Tank Girl , Street Fighter , The Mangler ...
TV: RoboCop , Chiller , and Bugs
Video: The X-Files , Babylon 5
BOOKS: Everville , The making of Tank Girl
Comics: The Invisibles , Bob The Galactic Bum .
Toys: Enterprise model
Tosh: Vertigo Tarot
Departments :
Blue print: the secrets of Tank Girl (hmm, something of a Tank Girl theme this issue…)
John Grant: Are fantasy Movies better than novels?
Competitions: win the latest Videos and books!
Yesterday’s heroes: The Six Million Dollar Man !
Things that could, and should be on TV:
Doctor who
MANTIS
Highlander
Red Dwarf season 7
Space Precinct
News:
Why is there so little SF in Brit TV?
Judge Dredd , the biggest blockbuster of 1995? No .