SFX Issue 1

You’ve seen what’s in our latest issue – how about a quick trip in the TARDIS back to 1995 for a look at what made it into our first issue

On The Cover:

Australia, Girl, Tank, Mutant Kangaroos, Destruction and beer.

What more do you need to know…

The first six episodes kick off the series.

British Author gets the privilege of being the first SFX interviewee.

Paul McGann supposedly to play the good Doctor in a Spielberg Film.

A look into the Creature Workshop

Where Britain’s finest Creature Creations are made…

Interview with Sigourney Weaver

Aliens star talks about Ripley and Alien 4

Reviews:

FILM : Tank Girl , Street Fighter , The Mangler ...

TV: RoboCop , Chiller , and Bugs

Video: The X-Files , Babylon 5

BOOKS: Everville , The making of Tank Girl

Comics: The Invisibles , Bob The Galactic Bum .

Toys: Enterprise model

Tosh: Vertigo Tarot

Departments :

Blue print: the secrets of Tank Girl (hmm, something of a Tank Girl theme this issue…)

John Grant: Are fantasy Movies better than novels?

Competitions: win the latest Videos and books!

Yesterday’s heroes: The Six Million Dollar Man !

Things that could, and should be on TV:

Doctor who

MANTIS

Highlander

Red Dwarf season 7

Space Precinct

News:

Why is there so little SF in Brit TV?

Judge Dredd , the biggest blockbuster of 1995? No .

Jordan Farley

Jordan is the Community Editor at SFX and Total Film. When he isn't watching movies or sci-fi shows of questionable quality he's probably shooting men in space or counting down the days till the next Zelda comes out.
